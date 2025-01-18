What's the story

Sony's latest superhero film, Kraven: The Hunter, has drastically reimagined the character from its original Marvel Comics depiction.

While comic book fans are accustomed to Kraven as an animated rival or cunning genius, the film depicts him as an antihero.

Although the onscreen venture failed to leave a mark, we will explore how Sony made the correct tonal choice with Kraven in this adaptation.

Be warned, there are spoilers ahead!