'Kraven: The Hunter': How Sony reimagines Marvel antihero
What's the story
Sony's latest superhero film, Kraven: The Hunter, has drastically reimagined the character from its original Marvel Comics depiction.
While comic book fans are accustomed to Kraven as an animated rival or cunning genius, the film depicts him as an antihero.
Although the onscreen venture failed to leave a mark, we will explore how Sony made the correct tonal choice with Kraven in this adaptation.
Be warned, there are spoilers ahead!
Character background
Kraven's origin story: A modern take
Both comic and movie versions of Kraven, born Sergei Kravinoff (played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson), come from a wealthy Russian family that loves big-game trophy hunting.
In his youth, he consumes a magical serum that gives him enhanced strength, sense, and vitality.
However, the film deviates from the comics by modernizing Kraven's origin story. The movie is set in a more contemporary time and his family is wealthy, not noble.
Power acquisition
Kraven's superpowers get new origin story
In both versions, Kraven's family's love for big game hunting leads to his superhuman abilities.
The comics show him actively seeking these powers from a "witch doctor" named Calypso who gives him strength-enhancing potions.
But the film simplifies this: A teenage Sergei gets his powers after being wounded on a hunting trip in Ghana and receiving a healing serum from a local woman—also named Calypso (Ariana DeBose)—which combines with lion's blood to give him animalistic abilities.
Heroic shift
Kraven's character is more heroic in the film
The film version of Kraven is much more heroic than his comic book counterpart. He is portrayed as a superhero who protects wildlife, hunts criminals, and fights for his family.
This character shift is something Sony has struggled with in its Spider-Man movies where villains become the protagonists without Spider-Man as a foil.
They are made more relatable and likable to carry a feature-length film on their own.
Character alterations
Kraven's abilities and family dynamics: Major changes
The film adds new dimensions to Kraven's powers, including his ability to control animals through a form of telepathy. Notably, this power is absent in the comics where he trains animals in the traditional way.
The movie also changes his dynamic with his half-brother Dmitri, aka The Chameleon in the comics. Unlike the comics where Sergei abuses Dmitri, the film sees Sergei shielding Dmitri from their father's abuse.