Renowned British actor Dame Joan Plowright, who starred in films like 101 Dalmatians, Dennis the Menace, The Entertainer, and Spiderwick, has passed away. She was 95.

Her family announced her peaceful passing on Thursday (January 16), surrounded by loved ones at her retirement home.

"It is with great sadness that the family of Dame Joan Plowright, the Lady Olivier, inform you that she passed away peacefully on January 16," read a statement from her family.