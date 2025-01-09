Liam Payne's cause of death confirmed as 'polytrauma': Report
What's the story
One Direction star Liam Payne's cause of death has been officially confirmed as "polytrauma," meaning multiple traumatic injuries.
This was reportedly revealed during a UK inquest into his death on December 17.
The 31-year-old singer tragically died in October after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Five individuals have since been charged in connection with his death.
Investigation update
Inquest into Payne's death adjourned for further review
An inquest refers to an inquiry by a coroner's court into the cause of death.
The Buckinghamshire Coroner's Court said it may take "some time" to establish how Payne died.
Senior Coroner Crispin Butler said during the inquest hearing: "Whilst there are ongoing investigations in Argentina into the circumstances of Liam's death...it is anticipated that procuring the relevant information to address particularly how Liam came by his death may take some time."
Legal proceedings
Five individuals charged in connection with Payne's death
Five people have been charged in connection with Payne's death at the Casa Sur Hotel on October 16.
The charges include negligent homicide (similar to manslaughter under UK law) against hotel manager Gilda Martin, receptionist Esteban Grassi, and Payne's representative Roger Nores. Two others, hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra and waiter Braian Paiz, have been charged with supplying cocaine.
Pereyra has now been charged and taken into custody. This follows his surrender, on the orders of Judge Laura Bruniard.
Final moments
Payne's final hours and funeral details revealed
Payne's final hours were recently detailed by a judge and the Argentinian Public Prosecutor's Office.
They stated that he had been "demanding" drugs and alcohol during his stay. On October 16, he was in the hotel lobby and "unable to stand" due to the "consumption of various substances."
The receptionist and two others then "dragged" him to his room.
The document also reiterated the hypothesis that Payne had "tried to leave the room through the balcony and thus fell."