Liam Payne's death: Hotel worker confesses to supplying drugs; surrenders
Ezequiel David Pereyra, a 21-year-old hotel employee, has voluntarily surrendered to Argentine authorities after being accused of killing Liam Payne from One Direction.
The surrender came after his lawyer coordinated the handover, as authorities had struggled to locate him.
On January 3, police executed an arrest warrant at Pereyra's residence on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, but he was not found at the location.
Charges detailed
Pereyra accused of supplying cocaine to Payne
Per La Nacion, a court file revealed that Pereyra is accused of "having delivered cocaine, for a fee, once on October 15, 2024, at 3:25am and the next time on October 16, 2024 between 3:30 and 4:00pm."
The drugs were allegedly provided for Payne's consumption during his stay at a hotel in Buenos Aires.
This corroborates the toxicology report released by Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office on November 7.
Legal proceedings
Five individuals charged in connection with Payne's death
Along with Pereyra, four others have been charged in connection with Payne's death. Braian Paiz, a waiter at the hotel, is also accused of supplying drugs to the singer.
The hotel's manager Gilda Martin and receptionist Esteban Grassi have been charged with manslaughter.
Roger Nores, a friend of Payne's, is facing charges for allegedly failing to fulfill his duties of care and assistance toward the singer.
Charges explained
The charges against the hotel staff and Payne's friend
Martin is accused of failing to stop Payne from entering his room where the balcony posed a "serious threat" before his death.
Grassi is similarly charged for allegedly telling three people to "drag" Payne to his room instead of ensuring his safety.
Nores is accused of "abandoning" Payne despite knowing about his "multiple addictions."
Payne was staying at the CasaSur Palermo hotel, where he fell to his death from a balcony.
He was laid to rest on November 20.