What's the story

Ezequiel David Pereyra, a 21-year-old hotel employee, has voluntarily surrendered to Argentine authorities after being accused of killing Liam Payne from One Direction.

The surrender came after his lawyer coordinated the handover, as authorities had struggled to locate him.

On January 3, police executed an arrest warrant at Pereyra's residence on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, but he was not found at the location.