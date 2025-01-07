Controversial businessman Raj Kundra to star in 3 Punjabi films
What's the story
Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, is all set to make a grand comeback with three big Punjabi films.
After making his acting debut with Undertrial (UT69), he has now reportedly signed a deal with DB Digitainment to star in the upcoming films.
Per reports, the movies will highlight Kundra's acting prowess in intense dramas, action-packed thrillers, and light-hearted comedies.
Cinema debut
Kundra's entry into Punjabi cinema and audience expectations
Kundra is all set to make his mark in Punjabi cinema, which is known for its vibrant storytelling and rich cultural narratives.
This platform will give him an opportunity to showcase his acting prowess and reach a wide audience.
Although Kundra hasn't revealed much about these projects, he has confirmed that "something exciting is brewing" for the Punjabi community.
Film reveal
First film to be announced on Lohri
The first of Kundra's three films will be announced on the auspicious occasion of Lohri, January 13.
This will be a new chapter in his career as he ventures into the world of Punjabi cinema.
Last month, Kundra and his wife Shetty Kundra celebrated Christmas with a touch of Punjabi spirit, hinting at his deep connection with Punjabi culture and traditions.