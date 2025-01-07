What's the story

Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, is all set to make a grand comeback with three big Punjabi films.

After making his acting debut with Undertrial (UT69), he has now reportedly signed a deal with DB Digitainment to star in the upcoming films.

Per reports, the movies will highlight Kundra's acting prowess in intense dramas, action-packed thrillers, and light-hearted comedies.