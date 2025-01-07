Last week's OTT winner? 'Squid Game 2' with 6M views
What's the story
Netflix's Squid Game Season 2 has become the most-watched show on over-the-top (OTT) platforms for the week of December 30 to January 5 despite receiving mixed reviews.
The K-drama series trumped Mismatched Season 3 by almost five times in India, Ormax Media revealed.
With three times the audience of its closest competitor, Squid Game Season 2 has set a remarkable new standard for weekly OTT releases.
Viewership comparison
'Squid Game 2' amassed a whopping 6.5M views
No Indian show even came close to matching the viewership of Squid Game Season 2.
The second-most viewed series in India was Sharad Kelkar's Doctors with 3.1 million views, while Squid Game 2 amassed a whopping 6.5 million views.
This data highlights the global appeal and popularity of the Korean show Squid Game, even as some fans were disappointed with the sequel season.
Top shows
'Gunaah 2,' 'Beast Games' among the top 5 OTT shows
Gunaah Season 2, starring Gashmeer Mahajani and Surbhi Jyoti, was another much-awaited show this year. It took the third position in the most-watched OTT series of the week with 2.9 million streams.
The reality show Beast Games on Amazon Prime Video, starring YouTuber Mr. Beast, closely followed in the fourth position with 2.7 million views.
Party Till I Die also entered the top five with a viewership of 2.4 million views.
Viewership struggle
'Mismatched 3' struggles, lands 8th spot on viewership list
The third season of Mismatched, starring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, witnessed a major drop in viewership with just 1.6 million views this week.
This decline landed it at the eighth position on the list.
Other shows such as Swipe Crime and RRR: Behind and Beyond also couldn't make it to the top five, earning 1.8 million and 2.3 million views respectively.