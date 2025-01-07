What's the story

Netflix's Squid Game Season 2 has become the most-watched show on over-the-top (OTT) platforms for the week of December 30 to January 5 despite receiving mixed reviews.

The K-drama series trumped Mismatched Season 3 by almost five times in India, Ormax Media revealed.

With three times the audience of its closest competitor, Squid Game Season 2 has set a remarkable new standard for weekly OTT releases.