Nikki Glaser was paid less than male Golden Globes host
What's the story
Comedian Nikki Glaser, who recently hosted the 2025 Golden Globes, has revealed that she was paid less than a past male host.
Speaking on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, the 40-year-old comedian said, "There was a past host who said how much he got paid in his monologue and I got less than that."
She didn't reveal her exact earnings for the gig, however.
Pay gap
Glaser hinted at pay disparity with Jerrod Carmichael
Glaser's comments hinted she was talking about comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who hosted the Golden Globes in 2023.
In his monologue, Carmichael claimed he was paid $5,00,000 for the gig.
Despite the revelation, Glaser stayed positive about her pay and future. "I feel well paid for what I do. I'm alright," she said on Stern's show, adding optimistically she expects to earn more next year if given another opportunity to host.
Historic achievement
Glaser made history as first solo female Golden Globes host
Despite the pay disparity, Glaser made history at this year's Golden Globes as the first woman to host the annual award show solo.
Her 10-minute opening monologue, where she humorously targeted celebrities like Timothee Chalamet and Sean "Diddy" Combs, was widely appreciated.
On Stern's show, she confessed that she would have hosted the Globes even without a paycheck due to its significant platform.
Unused humor
Glaser shared unused jokes from Golden Globes monologue
During her radio appearance, Glaser also revealed some of the jokes that didn't make it to her Golden Globes monologue.
One such quip was, "The Golden Globes is the only show where you can see the biggest stars and movies and television joined together with the same goal—getting out of here tonight before Dax Shepard asked them to do his podcast."
Another unused joke referenced a hypothetical trial involving Sean Combs.