What's the story

Comedian Nikki Glaser, who recently hosted the 2025 Golden Globes, has revealed that she was paid less than a past male host.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, the 40-year-old comedian said, "There was a past host who said how much he got paid in his monologue and I got less than that."

She didn't reveal her exact earnings for the gig, however.