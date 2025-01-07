Fan notices glaring blunder in 'Squid Game 2' Episode 7!
What's the story
A sharp-eyed fan has unearthed a shocking production error in the second season of the globally popular Korean series, Squid Game.
The blunder was spotted during a pivotal scene in Episode 7, where a camera operator was accidentally caught in the background.
The oversight was brought to attention by a user on X (formerly Twitter), who identified it at precisely 22 minutes and 39 seconds into the episode.
Fan reaction
'Someone's getting fired!'
The video went viral after another X user posted it, writing, "Someone's getting fired!"
The error happens in a gunfire-filled scene where the camera pans behind the contestants, inadvertently exposing a camera operator in the upper-right corner of the screen.
Although just for a second, but, the crew member is clearly visible standing behind the bleachers, filming from a different angle.
Common blunders
Production errors in high-profile series: A common occurrence?
This isn't the first case of a production error in a high-profile series.
HBO's Game of Thrones was once similarly scrutinized for an out-of-place Starbucks cup.
Netflix's series on the Menendez brothers also had a ring camera, which viewers noted was anachronistic.
These small production blunders are probably more common than audiences realize, but massive productions with large fanbases and high rewatch value are more prone to scrutiny.
Series success
'Squid Game' Season 2's popularity and Netflix's future plans
Despite the oversight, Squid Game Season 2 has been a smashing success, attracting a whopping 124 million viewers worldwide in its first 28 days.
The series, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk and featuring Lee Jung-jae, has become one of Netflix's biggest hits.
The streaming platform recently dropped a teaser for the highly-anticipated third season, promising more intense drama and deadly challenges.
Twitter Post
The post has picked up over 7 million views already
someone is getting fired from the Squid Games team after one of the cameramen was spotted in the background mid episode 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iR1rYNc3kX— ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) January 6, 2025