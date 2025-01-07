Meet Simar: Akshay's niece starring with Agastya Nanda in 'Ikkis'
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia is all set to make her acting debut in the upcoming film Ikkis.
Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie will reportedly feature Bhatia alongside The Archies star Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan.
Kumar recently took to Instagram to congratulate Bhatia for gracing the cover of a newspaper.
Here's everything you need to know about the debutante Bhatia.
Debut details
Know about Bhatia's family
Bhatia is the daughter of Kumar's sister, Alka Bhatia, a well-known film producer famous for backing Kumar's movies like Holiday, Rustom, Airlift, and Kesari.
Reportedly, Alka was married to Vaibhav Kapoor, with whom she had Simar, but the couple later separated.
In 2012, Alka married real estate tycoon Surendra Hiranandani in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends.
Emotional tribute
Kumar expressed pride over Bhatia's Bollywood entry
Kumar expressed his happiness over Bhatia's Bollywood entry through an Instagram post.
He posted a newspaper clipping of her and other 2025 debutants with an emotional caption.
"I remember the first time I saw my photo on the cover of a newspaper... But today, I realize that seeing your child's photo here beats everything," he wrote, wishing his mother could have seen this.
Film synopsis
'Ikkis' plot and Bhatia's character details
Ikkis, which means "21," is a coming-of-age drama that explores the emotional connection between a father and son during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.
Nanda will be seen as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, while veteran actor Dharmendra will play his father Brigadier ML Khetrapal.
Although the details about Bhatia's character are under wraps, she will be seen as the love interest of Nanda's character.