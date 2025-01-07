What's the story

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia is all set to make her acting debut in the upcoming film Ikkis.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie will reportedly feature Bhatia alongside The Archies star Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan.

Kumar recently took to Instagram to congratulate Bhatia for gracing the cover of a newspaper.

Here's everything you need to know about the debutante Bhatia.