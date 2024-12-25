Summarize Simplifying... In short Aamir Khan, renowned Bollywood actor, once feared his height might hinder his acceptance in the industry.

However, he later realized that an artist's connection with the audience and the honesty in their work matter more than physical appearance.

'What if people don't accept...'—Aamir was once 'insecure' about height

By Isha Sharma 02:48 pm Dec 25, 2024

What's the story Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently opened up about his early insecurities regarding his height, in a conversation with veteran actor Nana Patekar. The two were speaking while promoting Patekar's new film, Vanvaas. At reportedly 5 feet 5 inches, Khan is shorter than the average Bollywood leading man, and he confessed that it made him anxious at the beginning of his career.

'I used to fear that people might not accept me...'

When Patekar asked if he ever felt an "inferiority complex" because of his height, Khan admitted, "Yes." "I used to fear that people might not accept me because of my height. But later, I realized that all of this does not matter. But at that time some insecurity creeps in." This isn't the first time Khan spoke about his height-related insecurities. Earlier, while promoting Talaash, he had spoken about being called 'tingu,' a colloquial term for someone short.

Khan's realization about physical appearance and audience connection

As his career progressed, Khan understood that an artist's physical appearance is secondary to the connection they forge with their audience. He stressed on the importance of honesty and dedication in one's work, saying, "The things that stress us out in the beginning, we later realize that these things don't matter at all." "What is important is how honestly you are working and how your work can enchant people, and after that, everything else is unimportant."

Patekar's reassurance and Khan's upcoming projects

During their chat, Patekar comforted Khan by saying, "You have a nice face. Look at my face. With this face, I could work for 50 years." Khan's last on-screen appearance was in 2022's Laal Singh Chaddha which was panned by critics and tanked at the box office. Next, Khan is set to star in Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to his critically acclaimed 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.