Summarize Simplifying... In short After his successful project 'Jubilee', actor Sidhant Gupta took a break from the limelight to prepare for his role as Nehru in 'Freedom at Midnight'.

He aimed to portray Nehru in a respectful manner, countering the negative narratives about him.

Gupta also praised OTT platforms for boosting his career and bringing cinematic delight to all, providing more opportunities for talent to shine.

Sidhant Gupta recently starred in 'Freedom At Midnight'

'Needed to disconnect': Why Sidhant Gupta 'disappeared' after 'Jubilee'

By Isha Sharma 12:09 pm Dec 14, 202412:09 pm

What's the story Sidhant Gupta, who received praise for his role as former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in SonyLIV's Freedom at Midnight, recently opened up about his journey. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, "It feels like I'm doing what I came here to do. Of course, it's a dream." Gupta earlier starred in Jubilee, and disappeared from the limelight for over a year to prepare for Freedom At Midnight. In the interview, Gupta spoke about this decision as well.

Hiatus explanation

Gupta's social media hiatus before 'Freedom at Midnight'

Gupta clarified his year-and-a-half-long absence from the public eye after his last project, Jubilee. He said, "Jubilee gave me all the acceptance and love. Why that happened was because I was able to perform with all my heart, and that needs a lot." "I needed to just disconnect in order to get things right for my role in Freedom At Midnight. So, it's fine if I disappear because when I appear, I'll appear right."

Role preparation

Gupta's preparation and research for 'Freedom at Midnight'

Gupta, 35, spoke about how he prepared to play the role of Nehru, whom he played at 56. "I fell in love with Jawaharlal Nehru and what he stood for. But I saw there were a lot of weird things that people keep saying about him." "It's not respectful enough and these men deserve all the respect, and that became my mission to portray him in a way that earned him all the respect possible."

OTT perspective

Gupta's views on OTT platforms and career progression

Gupta also credited OTT platforms for taking his career to the next level. "OTT has given this entire country a big boost. Now we're suddenly experiencing the cinematic delight in the smallest as well as the biggest stories. Otherwise, our senses were prone to just a very average way of looking at cinema." "Not to demean anyone, but there are more opportunities and thus more talented people are coming in. People are more aware of great performances, and appreciate it."