Aanand L Rai, AR Rahman reunite for 'Tere Ishk Mein'
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Aanand L Rai and music legend AR Rahman are joining hands for the third time for the upcoming project, Tere Ishk Mein, per a report by Bollywood Hungama.
The collaboration comes after their successful ventures Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021), both of which were praised for their memorable soundtracks.
Dhanush is heading this venture, however, the female lead is yet to be confirmed.
Film connection
'Tere Ishk Mein' draws parallels with 'Raanjhanaa'
In an earlier interview with the portal, Rai spoke about the connection between Tere Ishk Mein and Raanjhanaa, both of which starred Dhanush in the lead.
He said, "Sometimes even when makers don't wish to repeat themselves, the rage and the ingredient of the story's character becomes similar to another story of yours."
"The stories of Raanjhanaa and Tere Ishk Mein are very different stories. But there is a Raanjhanaa hidden in this one."
Filming location
Rishikesh: The serene backdrop for 'Tere Ishk Mein'
The serene and spiritual town of Rishikesh is the backdrop of Tere Ishk Mein. This setting is expected to add to the film's narrative and music, mirroring the story's essence and its peaceful surroundings.
Reflecting on his past films, Rai earlier mentioned, "Dealing with man woman (relationship) whether it was between Tanu and Manu from Tanu Weds Manu, or Kundan or Zoya (from Raanjhanaa) or Rinku and Vishu (from Atrangi Re). I'm looking forward to exploring these two characters."