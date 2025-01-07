What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker Aanand L Rai and music legend AR Rahman are joining hands for the third time for the upcoming project, Tere Ishk Mein, per a report by Bollywood Hungama.

The collaboration comes after their successful ventures Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021), both of which were praised for their memorable soundtracks.

Dhanush is heading this venture, however, the female lead is yet to be confirmed.