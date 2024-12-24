Why Anurag Kashyap thinks Bollywood can never beat Malayalam cinema
Acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently made his acting debut in the Malayalam film industry with Aashiq Abu's action thriller Rifle Club. Speaking to Gulf News, he expressed his admiration for the Malayalam film industry and slammed Bollywood's star-driven culture and obsession with box office. Kashyap revealed that he got involved with Rifle Club by asking Abu if he needed a Hindi-speaking actor on Instagram.
Kashyap lauded Malayalam cinema's collaborative spirit
Kashyap also praised Mollywood for its collaborative spirit and working ethics, unlike Bollywood's star system. He said, "The working ethics (in Malayalam) are phenomenal! There's no star system, no massive vanity vans. Everyone's together." He added that this camaraderie is reflected in the films produced by the industry.
'Hindi cinema could never make a 'Rifle Club'
Further, he slammed Bollywood's obsession with profits and box office, saying, "It's all about money—obsession with box-office crores (in Bollywood). Everything is a formula. Filmmakers can't sell originals without a reference point." He also spoke about how Bollywood was quick to ask for remake rights of Malayalam blockbuster Manjummel Boys. Kashyap said he is comfortable in South India where storytelling comes before money.
Kashyap's affinity for Kochi and its creative environment
When asked if he would consider moving to Kochi, Kashyap was all for it. He said Kochi is where he feels he can truly write, and the people and the environment are perfect for creative work. "I'd love to. Kochi feels like a place where I can truly write. The people, the environment—everything fits," he said, revealing his love for the city's creative atmosphere.