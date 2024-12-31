Summarize Simplifying... In short Angus MacInnes, the actor known for his role in 'Star Wars', has passed away at 77.

MacInnes, who also starred in films like 'Witness', 'Judge Dredd', and 'Hellboy', was cherished by Star Wars fans for his warmth and humility at conventions.

'RIP Gold Leader': 'Star Wars' actor Angus MacInnes (77) dies

What's the story Angus MacInnes, the legendary actor known for his role as Gold Leader Jon "Dutch" Vander in Star Wars: A New Hope, has passed away. He was 77. His family confirmed the news of his death through a statement shared on the actor's Facebook account. His family wrote, "To all Angus' fans around the world, with breaking hearts we write this: Angus MacInnes...died on 23rd of December 2024." The cause of death has not been revealed.

Career tribute

MacInnes's family highlighted his illustrious career

The family's statement emphasized MacInnes's illustrious decades-long career, which included performances in films like Witness, Judge Dredd, Hellboy, and Captain Phillips. They also noted his small role in Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut and Force 10 from Navarone (1978), where he appeared alongside his Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford. "His work touched countless lives...that continue to resonate with audiences worldwide," the statement read.

Fan connection

MacInnes's special bond with 'Star Wars' fans

The family also highlighted MacInnes's special relationship with Star Wars fans, saying he held them in high esteem. "For Angus, the fans of Star Wars held a special place in his heart. He loved meeting you at conventions, hearing your stories, and sharing in your passion for the saga." They said he was "continually humbled, delighted, and honored by the admiration and passion of the fans and convention community."

Fan reactions

Fans expressed their condolences for MacInnes

After the news of MacInnes's death broke, fans took to Facebook to express their condolences. One fan wrote, "I had the privilege of getting to know Angus personally, for which I am very grateful. RIP Goldleader." Another shared their experience of meeting him in 2002 and interacting with his posts, calling him "very kind." A third fan recalled meeting MacInnes at conventions and called him a "lovely man."

Career journey

MacInnes's journey and struggles in 'Star Wars'

In a 2014 interview, he spoke about learning his lines for Star Wars with director George Lucas. "I got into the cockpit to do this scene and George said, 'Have you learned your lines out of sequence?'...and I said, 'What are you talking about?' and he said, 'Just your lines,' and I said, 'No...I've learnt my lines with the cues.'" "He said, 'No, just do your lines.' And so we started shooting and it was just a nightmare.'"