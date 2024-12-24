Summarize Simplifying... In short Focus Features' remake of 'Nosferatu', starring Bill Skarsgard as Count Orlok, is set to hit theaters on Christmas Day 2024.

The film, shot in Prague, follows a gothic tale of a vampire's obsession with a young woman, mirroring the original century-old storyline.

The first trailer, released in June 2024, reveals a haunting narrative, earning the film an 'R' rating for its violent and graphic content.

'Nosferatu' is set to release in 2024

Robert Eggers's 'Nosferatu' remake: Everything you need to know

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:09 am Dec 24, 202402:09 am

What's the story Acclaimed director Robert Eggers is all set to bring a new adaptation of the classic horror film Nosferatu to the big screen. The project has been in development since 2015 and is now ready for release, following Eggers's successful films The VVitch, The Lighthouse, and most recently, The Northman. This modern take on Nosferatu is inspired by the 1922 movie—an "unauthorized and unofficial" adaptation of Bram Stoker's iconic novel Dracula—and its 1979 remake titled Nosferatu the Vampyre.

Premiere and cast

'Nosferatu' release date and cast details revealed

Focus Features has announced Nosferatu will premiere exclusively in theaters on Christmas Day 2024. The film boasts a star-studded cast led by Bill Skarsgard as the infamous Count Orlok. Other notable actors include Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Willem Dafoe, Ralph Ineson, and Simon McBurney.

Filming and storyline

'Nosferatu' production and plot details unveiled

The filming of Nosferatu commenced in March 2023 at the historic landmark Invalidovna in Prague, which has previously appeared in major films like Amadeus and 2004's Hellboy. The official plot synopsis unveils a "gothic tale of obsession" between "a haunted young woman" and a vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake. This narrative will remain true to the original storyline from over a century ago.

Preview and classification

'Nosferatu' trailer and rating information

The first official teaser trailer for Nosferatu was dropped online on June 24, 2024, following its exclusive theatrical debut in front of Jeff Nichols's crime-drama The Bikeriders. A full trailer followed on September 30, giving us a glimpse into Ellen Hutter's haunting by Count Orlok. The Motion Picture Association has rated the film "R for bloody violent content, graphic nudity, and some sexual content," just like Eggers's previous R-rated movies.