Blake Lively, embroiled in a sexual harassment lawsuit, has received public support from celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Schumer, and director Paul Feig. Co-stars from 'Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants' and her sister Robyn also expressed solidarity.

The lawsuit alleges a hostile work environment on the set of 'It Ends With Us', leading to Lively withdrawing from public events including hosting Saturday Night Live and a Target event for her haircare brand.

Blake Lively has sued Justin Baldoni

Sexual harassment lawsuit: Blake Lively finds support in Gwyneth, Amy

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:39 pm Dec 23, 2024

What's the story Hollywood has come out in support of actor Blake Lively after she filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, her co-star and director in It Ends With Us. The suit claims Baldoni participated in "improvised kissing" and a "coordinated effort to destroy her reputation." Despite the grave accusations, a number of high-profile personalities from the entertainment industry have taken to social media to support Lively.

Celebrity backing

Gwyneth Paltrow and Amy Schumer publicly supported Lively

Gwyneth Paltrow and Amy Schumer are among the celebrities who have openly supported Lively. On Instagram Stories, Paltrow added Lively's Blake Brown haircare line to her Christmas wish list, with a queen emoji. She did this on the day the lawsuit was announced. Meanwhile, Schumer simply wrote, "I believe Blake," on her Instagram Stories—a huge endorsement considering she has roasted Lively on her sketch show Inside Amy Schumer.

Industry support

'She's 1 of the most professional, creative, collaborative...'

Paul Feig, who directed Lively in A Simple Favor and its sequel, also voiced his support for the actor. He praised her professionalism and condemned the alleged smear campaign against her. On Twitter/X, he wrote: "All I can say is she's one of the most professional, creative, collaborative, talented and kind people I've ever worked with." "She truly did not deserve any of this smear campaign against her. I think it's awful she was put through this."

Personal solidarity

Lively's co-stars and family members stood by her

Lively's Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants co-stars America Ferrera, Amber Rose Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel also penned a letter in support of her. They expressed their solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign to destroy her reputation. Lively's sister Robyn also posted a supportive message on Instagram about her younger sibling. She described Blake as "one of the kindest, most honest and loving humans I know."

Legal proceedings

Lively's lawsuit details hostile work environment allegations

In her lawsuit filed with the California Civil Rights Department, Lively detailed a hostile work environment that allegedly nearly derailed production of It Ends With Us. She accused Baldoni and producer Jamey Heath of introducing overly sexual aspects to the film, displaying pornography, discussing addictions, and using sexually inappropriate language on set. In response to these allegations, Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman described them as "completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious."

Career impact

Lively withdrew from public events following lawsuit

In the wake of the lawsuit, Lively pulled out of hosting Season 50 of Saturday Night Live and canceled a key Target event for her haircare brand. The complaint alleges that such negative publicity made it impossible for Lively to continue showing up at public events without speaking up about the matter. Meanwhile, Baldoni's agency, WME, dropped him after the suit's filing.