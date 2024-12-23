Summarize Simplifying... In short Vidhu Vinod Chopra, renowned filmmaker, recently confessed to having suicidal thoughts in the past, a revelation detailed in his book 'Unscripted'.

He also discussed his latest documentary 'Zero Se Restart', which he described as his biggest challenge yet, having to condense 1,800 hours of footage into a 90-minute film.

The documentary, praised for its direct message to the youth, has led Chopra to work on sequels of '3 Idiots' and 'Munna Bhai'.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra reveals he was suicidal

'I wanted to kill myself': Vidhu Vinod Chopra's shocking confession

By Tanvi Gupta 06:12 pm Dec 23, 2024

What's the story Vidhu Vinod Chopra is currently promoting his latest, Zero Se Restart, which delves deep behind the scenes of his sleeper hit 12th Fail. The film, starring Vikrant Massey, turned out to be both a commercial and critical success. Now, in a candid interview, the acclaimed filmmaker reflected on a dark period in his life when he contemplated taking the extreme step, shedding light on the personal struggles that shaped his journey.

Family support

Chopra's love for family prevented him from taking drastic step

Chopra recalled standing on a highway in Lonavala, prepared to step into the path of oncoming trucks. "Most people don't believe it but if you have read my book Unscripted, you know there was a time when I wanted to kill myself." He further revealed that it was his deep affection for his family that stopped him from taking the fatal step. He pinpointed this phase came after the release of Sazaye Maut and while he was writing Khamosh.

New release

Meanwhile, Chopra discussed his latest documentary 'Zero Se Restart'

Chopra also spoke about his recently released documentary Zero Se Restart. He said many viewers have called this documentary better than 12th Fail because it has a more direct message for the youth. "A lot of people have told me that this film is even better than 12th Fail and the reason being that 12th Fail had a certain message but this film has a very direct message for particularly the young people."

Cinematic achievement

Chopra described 'Zero Se Restart' as his biggest challenge

Chopra also shared that Zero Se Restart gave him his biggest challenge yet. He revealed that the team had to sift through 1,800 hours of footage to make a 90-minute film. "This film was not planned, it was shot by 18-19 people on iPhones," he said, adding that such an approach is unprecedented in cinema. After the success of this film, Chopra confirmed that he is now working on the sequels of 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai.