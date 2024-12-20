Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain laid to rest in San Francisco
The world said goodbye to tabla maestro Zakir Hussain on Thursday (December 19) at a San Francisco cemetery. The ceremony was accompanied by a musical tribute from renowned percussionist A Sivamani and other artists who played their drums in the vicinity. Hussain, one of the globe's most skilled percussionists, passed away on December 15 after complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease. He was 73.
Sivamani's heartfelt tribute to Hussain
Sivamani, along with other musicians, paid a touching tribute to Hussain by playing drums at his funeral. He shared his immense respect and love for the late maestro in a statement to PTI, saying, "Rhythm is God, that is you Zakir bhai. I learned a lot in our journey from 1982 till now. Every moment you are here with us in the rhythm."
Hussain's legacy and achievements in music
Hussain, son of legendary tabla player Alla Rakha, revolutionized the instrument by going beyond classical music to jazz and Western classical. His illustrious six-decade-long career earned him four Grammys, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year. He was also a recipient of India's prestigious Padma Shri (1988), Padma Bhushan (2002), and Padma Vibhushan (2023).
Hussain's groundbreaking fusion project and family
One of Hussain's most memorable works was his 1973 musical project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist TH 'Vikku' Vinayakram. The collaboration blended Indian classical music with the nuances of jazz in a unique manner. The late maestro is survived by his wife Antonia Minnecola and daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.
Tributes and condolences poured in for Hussain
The news of Hussain's demise triggered an outpouring of tributes and condolences on social media. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed him as a "true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music." Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej remembered Hussain for his "immense humility, approachable nature," saying he was "one of the greatest musicians and personalities India has ever produced."