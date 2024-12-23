Summarize Simplifying... In short Blake Lively has accused actor Baldoni of sexual harassment and initiating a smear campaign to tarnish her career.

Kjersti Flaa called her interview with Lively a 'nightmare'

Journalist denies role in Baldoni's 'smear campaign' against Blake Lively

What's the story Journalist Kjersti Flaa has publicly denied any involvement in the alleged smear campaign against Hollywood actor Blake Lively, orchestrated by Justin Baldoni. The controversy came to light after Flaa's interview with Lively, which she called a "nightmare," went viral. In a video posted on Threads, Flaa said, "I have nothing to do it. I would never take part in anything like that." She also clarified that her only intention was to share her experience interviewing Lively.

Legal dispute

Flaa's reaction to Lively's complaint against Baldoni

Flaa was shocked and dismayed to learn about the legal complaint Lively filed against Baldoni. The actor accused Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us and alleged he started a smear campaign to ruin her career. Flaa addressed the allegations in a separate YouTube video after being mentioned in a New York Times article on Lively's complaint, stressing it was purely "coincidental" she re-shared her "uncomfortable" interview with Lively around the film's release.

Interview controversy

Flaa's decision to share 'uncomfortable' interview with Lively

Flaaa clarified why she chose to re-share the "uncomfortable" interview with Lively. She said, "I posted the video after I had seen the movie...I didn't like it." She continued, "I had a bad experience with Blake Lively, and at that time I was like, 'I've kind of had enough of Hollywood,' so I wasn't that afraid of being canceled anymore." The journalist also reiterated her 2016 interview with Lively and Parker Posey wasn't pleasant.

Background

What had Flaa said about Lively interview from 2016?

Back in August this year, the reporter reshared an interview with Lively and her Café Society co-star Parker Posey in 2016, stating this conversation made her want to quit her job. In released footage from the interview, Flaa can be seen congratulating the actor on her "little bump" as Lively had recently confirmed she was pregnant with Baby No. 2. In response, the Gossip Girl alum sarcastically replied, "Congrats on your little bump."

Legal battle

Meanwhile, Lively's allegations against Baldoni and studio's response

In her complaint, Lively detailed an "all-hands" meeting regarding Baldoni's behavior on the set of It Ends With Us. She alleged Baldoni showed her nude pictures of women, discussed his history of "porn addiction," and made inappropriate comments about the cast and crew's genitalia. Bryan Freedman, an attorney for Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios, denied the allegations saying they are "completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt."

Reputation damage

Lively accused Baldoni of damaging her reputation

Lively has also accused Baldoni and the studio of coming up with a "multi-tiered plan" to damage her reputation. This plan reportedly involved planting theories on online message boards, orchestrating a social media campaign, and publishing news stories critical of Lively. The actor hopes her legal action will expose these retaliatory tactics and protect others who may be targeted in the future.