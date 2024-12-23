Summarize Simplifying... In short A viral photo has sparked rumors of a potential collaboration between Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, exciting fans.

Khan, who recently took a break from acting after his film Lal Singh Chaddha underperformed, hinted at a possible project with Kapoor and other actors.

Meanwhile, Kapoor is working on several films, including a sequel to 2023's Animal and a mythological epic, while Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par is set to release in mid-2025.

Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor collaboration buzz

Viral photo sparks rumors of Aamir Khan-Ranbir Kapoor collaboration

By Tanvi Gupta 02:14 pm Dec 23, 202402:14 pm

What's the story A recent photograph of Ranbir Kapoor with Aamir Khan's bodyguard has sparked speculation among netizens about a possible collaboration between the two Bollywood stars. The image was posted on social media with the caption: "#RanbirKapoor with #AamirKhan's bodyguard today. Looks like something is cooking between #AamirKhan and #RanbirKapoor, (sic)." This led to widespread speculation, although no official confirmation has been made yet.

Fan reactions

Netizens expressed excitement over potential Khan-Kapoor project

The viral photo has sent fans into a tizzy, with many hoping for a project featuring both Khan and Kapoor. "I definitely want that collab. Hope it happens in future," one user wrote. "Aamir Khan producer bane gaya hai permanently (Aamir Khan has become a permanent producer)," another netizen said. The latter comment hints at Khan's rumored role in the collaboration after his recent acting hiatus.

Career updates

Khan's acting hiatus and potential collaboration with other Khans

Khan had announced a break from acting after the underwhelming performance of his ambitious project, Lal Singh Chaddha. However, he recently hinted at a possible collaboration with fellow actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan during the Red Sea Film Festival. He said, "I was the person who brought this up...that it would be really sad if the three of us didn't do a film together." This has further fueled speculation about his future projects.

Upcoming films

Kapoor's upcoming projects amid collaboration rumors

Meanwhile, Kapoor is busy with a few individual projects. These include Sandeep Reddy Vanga's highly-awaited sequel to 2023 Animal, Animal Park, and Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic Ramayana in which Kapoor portrays Lord Ram. On the other hand, Khan recently confirmed that the release of his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, has been pushed to mid-2025. The actor revealed that post-production would begin later this month, with a planned release in the middle of next year.