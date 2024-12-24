Summarize Simplifying... In short Get ready for a thrilling holiday season with a slew of OTT releases.

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am Dec 24, 2024

What's the story With 2024 just a week away, the last week of December guarantees a bunch of exciting over-the-top (OTT) releases. From the much-awaited second season of Squid Game to Rohit Shetty's newest installment in the Singham franchise, audiences have a plethora of new films and web series to pick from. Here are some of the most awaited OTT releases lined up between December 23-29.

'Squid Game' S02 and 'Singham Again' lead the pack

The second season of South Korean dystopian survival thriller Squid Game will premiere on Netflix on December 26. The new season will see Player 456 (Lee Jung-jae) returning to the competition three years after winning the first Squid Game. On Friday, December 27, Prime Video will release Singham Again, starring an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff among others.

'Sorgavaasal,' 'Mother's Instinct,' and 'Doctor Who' special

Netflix will also premiere the Tamil prison drama Sorgavaasal on December 27. Starring RJ Balaji and Selvaraghavan in lead roles, the film tells the story of a small eatery owner who is wrongly accused of murder. Lionsgate Play will release Mother's Instinct, a psychological thriller starring Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway, on the same day. Disney+ Hotstar will premiere Doctor Who: Joy to the World on Christmas Day (December 25).

'I am Kanthalan,' 'Doctors,' and 'Your Friend, Nate Bargatze'

Manorama Max will drop the techno-crime thriller I am Kanthalan on Christmas Day. The film revolves around a young man who turns to hacking after suffering career blows. On December 27, JioCinema will premiere Doctors, a medical drama series starring Sharad Kelkar and Harleen Sethi. Netflix will also stream Your Friend, Nate Bargatze on December 24 as part of a two-special deal with top-earning comic Nate Bargatze.

'Mura,' 'Khoj - Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar' round up the list

Prime Video will drop Mura, a brutal revenge drama directed by Muhammad Musthafa, on Christmas Day. The film's plot follows four unemployed friends who get sucked into a world of crime and violence. On December 27, ZEE5 will premiere Khoj - Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar, a mystery thriller starring Sharib Hashmi and Anupriya Goenka. The story follows Ved (Hashmi), whose wife Meera (Goenka) mysteriously disappears.