Argentina: Severe storm hits port city Bahía Blanca, 13 dead

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:43 am Dec 17, 202311:43 am

At least 13 people were killed in Argentina on Saturday after a violent storm tore through the port city of Bahía Blanca, The New York Times reported, citing officials. The country's weather department compared the storm to a "category one hurricane," gusting at 140 km/hour. It warned that the storm would likely bring heavy rainfall and intense winds to the capital, Buenos Aires, too.

Sports club worst hit as storm damaged its roof

According to reports, a basketball gym, Club Bahiense del Norte, is the worst affected by the storm. In a statement, President Javier Milei announced that officials of his cabinet were assisting local authorities. "The president expresses his deepest condolences to the family and friends of those who died because of the storm," his office said in the statement released on Sunday (local time).