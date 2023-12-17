61 migrants, including children, feared drowned off Libyan coast

1/5

World 2 min read

61 migrants, including children, feared drowned off Libyan coast

By Snehadri Sarkar 10:32 am Dec 17, 202310:32 am

Over 60 migrants feared drowned in Mediterranean sea near Libyan coast

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced on Saturday that 61 migrants, including children and women, have drowned in a shipwreck off the coast of Libya. Quoting survivors, the United Nations (UN) agency said that the ship left Zuwara city with approximately 86 individuals to cross the Mediterranean Sea and enter Europe.

2/5

Victims mostly from Nigeria, other African countries

According to AFP, the IOM said that most of the victims in the incident off the Libyan coast were from Gambia, Nigeria, and other African nations. It added that a total of 25 survivors had been transferred to a Libyan detention center and were undergoing medical treatment. Reportedly, Libya is among the main departure points for migrants who want to enter Europe.

3/5

The boat was carrying around 86 people

4/5

Over 2,200 drowned attempting Mediterranean crossing in 2023

As per the UN's refugee agency, more than 2,200 people have drowned while trying the crossing this year alone. This makes it one of the most dangerous migration routes on the planet. It is also worth noting that the Mediterranean crossing witnesses frequent gatherings of migrants onto boats too small to safely hold them.

5/5

Nearly 80 people died in June in similar shipwreck

In June, at least 78 people died and around 100 were rescued after a fishing boat sank off the southern coast of Greece. Those making the dangerous trip usually hope to reach Italy before making their way to other European countries. While some are escaping conflict or persecution, others are looking for work. Over 153,000 migrants have arrived in Italy from Tunisia and Libya this year, as per the IOM.