What's the story

Pritish Nandy, a legendary Indian filmmaker, poet, and journalist, died on Wednesday at the age of 73.

His demise has created a void in the Indian film industry and has left his fans, friends, and family heartbroken.

The Padma Shri recipient died after a cardiac arrest at his South Mumbai home.

Over a career spanning more than three decades, Nandy produced many thought-provoking films that have been critically acclaimed in Indian cinema.