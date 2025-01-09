Pritish Nandy dies at 73: Exploring his best works
What's the story
Pritish Nandy, a legendary Indian filmmaker, poet, and journalist, died on Wednesday at the age of 73.
His demise has created a void in the Indian film industry and has left his fans, friends, and family heartbroken.
The Padma Shri recipient died after a cardiac arrest at his South Mumbai home.
Over a career spanning more than three decades, Nandy produced many thought-provoking films that have been critically acclaimed in Indian cinema.
Career highlights
Nandy's legacy in Indian cinema: A look back
Nandy established Pritish Nandy Communications (PNC) in 1993, where he was the non-executive chairman and creative mentor.
The company's first program was a chat show called The Pritish Nandy Show, which was aired on Doordarshan.
His filmography spans across various genres, proving his knack for collaborating with brilliant filmmakers and actors.
Cinematic contributions
Nandy's iconic films that shaped Indian cinema
Nandy's cinematic vision is reflected in his diverse filmography.
His notable works include the satirical comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), which critiqued corruption and bureaucracy in Indian society.
He also produced Anupama (1994), a Hindi drama film exploring human relationships and middle-class struggles.
Other significant productions include Sur (2002), Jhankaar Beats (2003), Chameli (2003), Shabd (2005), Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006), Ugly Aur Pagli (2008), and Shaadi Ke Side Effects (2014).
Details
'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi,' 'Kaante' are some of his best works
The former Rajya Sabha member of the Shiv Sena, Nandy backed one of the most politically charged films of the 2000s, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2003).
Featuring Kay Kay Menon, Chitrangada Singh, and Shiney Ahuja, the film was directed by Sudhir Mishra.
Another popular Nandy work is Kaante (2002), which featured Bollywood A-listers Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Lucky Ali.