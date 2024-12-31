Summarize Simplifying... In short Honey Singh and Shehnaaz Gill are teaming up for a Haryanvi song, 'Sheeshe Wali Chunni', also featuring Girik Aman, sparking excitement among fans.

Gill, known for her dance in 'Saat Samandar' from 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', is also preparing for her next film 'Ik Kudi', releasing in June 2025.

Meanwhile, Singh, acclaimed for his Netflix documentary, will lend his voice to the movie 'Fateh', set to release in January 2025.

Honey Singh collaborates with Shehnaaz Gill

Honey Singh, Shehnaaz Gill to collaborate for 'Sheeshe Wali Chunni'

What's the story Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who made a sensational comeback with the album Glory, is all set to drop a music video for his song Sheeshe Wali Chunni. The video will see a collaboration with actor-singer and Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill. This will be their first professional association. Singh took to Instagram to announce the news by sharing a stunning song poster featuring himself and Gill.

'Sheeshe Wali Chunni' to also feature singer Girik Aman

In his Instagram post, Singh revealed that Sheeshe Wali Chunni is a Haryanvi number and will also feature singer Girik Aman. The announcement had fans excited, who flooded the comments section with anticipation for the song's release. "Honey Singh X Shehnaaz Gill (fire)," wrote one user, while another said, "New year banger." Another user wrote in the comment section, "Can't wait for this one. shehnaaz & yoyo, (sic)."

Gill and Singh's recent projects and upcoming ventures

Gill recently displayed her dancing prowess in the song Saat Samandar from the film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. She is also gearing up for her next movie Ik Kudi, which will be released on June 13, 2025. Meanwhile, Singh was lauded for his documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous on Netflix and will voice the upcoming movie Fateh, which releases on January 10, 2025.