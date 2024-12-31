Honey Singh, Shehnaaz Gill to collaborate for 'Sheeshe Wali Chunni'
Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who made a sensational comeback with the album Glory, is all set to drop a music video for his song Sheeshe Wali Chunni. The video will see a collaboration with actor-singer and Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill. This will be their first professional association. Singh took to Instagram to announce the news by sharing a stunning song poster featuring himself and Gill.
'Sheeshe Wali Chunni' to also feature singer Girik Aman
In his Instagram post, Singh revealed that Sheeshe Wali Chunni is a Haryanvi number and will also feature singer Girik Aman. The announcement had fans excited, who flooded the comments section with anticipation for the song's release. "Honey Singh X Shehnaaz Gill (fire)," wrote one user, while another said, "New year banger." Another user wrote in the comment section, "Can't wait for this one. shehnaaz & yoyo, (sic)."
Gill and Singh's recent projects and upcoming ventures
Gill recently displayed her dancing prowess in the song Saat Samandar from the film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. She is also gearing up for her next movie Ik Kudi, which will be released on June 13, 2025. Meanwhile, Singh was lauded for his documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous on Netflix and will voice the upcoming movie Fateh, which releases on January 10, 2025.