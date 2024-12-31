Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite facing allegations of workplace bullying and overwork, HYBE has retained its "Top Company" status, a decision that has sparked mixed reactions online.

The Ministry ruled that the claims made by Hanni, a contracted artist, did not fall under workplace harassment protections, and found no grounds to revoke HYBE's certification.

The controversy has led to a public petition demanding accountability, which has gained over 50,000 signatures.

HYBE retains 'top company' status despite bullying allegations; netizens react

By Tanvi Gupta 05:42 pm Dec 31, 202405:42 pm

What's the story Despite serious allegations of workplace bullying and industrial accident cover-ups, South Korean entertainment conglomerate HYBE has been able to retain its "Top Company" certification. The decision was confirmed by the Ministry of Employment and Labor on Monday after a review committee meeting on December 27. The decision has sparked an intense online debate among netizens, with some disappointed over the label's recognition amid recent allegations against it.

Certification benefits and public reaction to HYBE's retention

The "Top Company" certification, which was awarded to HYBE in September 2024, is part of an annual program that recognizes 100 companies for creating jobs and improving workplaces. It comes with benefits like tax incentives and preferential credit evaluations. However, the decision to uphold HYBE's certification has received mixed reactions online. Some netizens were disappointed, with one user commenting: "Excellent company? what a joke." Another added, "South Korean govt does have a sense of humor."

Allegations against HYBE and public petition for accountability

The controversy surrounding HYBE started when Hanni, a member of NewJeans (under HYBE's subsidiary ADOR), accused the company of workplace bullying. She detailed how a manager at the company's office instructed a group to ignore her. This allegation, along with accusations of an employee's death due to overwork being concealed as a non-industrial accident, sparked widespread public outrage. A petition demanding the revocation of the company's certification gained over 50,000 signatures.

Ministry's stance on allegations and HYBE's ongoing debate

The Ministry ruled that Hanni, as a contracted artist, did not fall under the legal definition of a worker under the Labor Standards Act. This exempted her claims from workplace harassment protections. The alleged workplace fatality wasn't classified as an industrial accident due to the employee's pre-existing health conditions and the family's request for privacy. The Ministry emphasized that clear evidence of violations is required to revoke a company's certification, finding no grounds to withdraw HYBE's designation in this case.