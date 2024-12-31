Summarize Simplifying... In short Comedian Nikki Glaser is set to host the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, following a successful year with performances on Netflix and HBO.

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday

When, where to watch Golden Globes 2025

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:38 pm Dec 31, 2024

What's the story The 2025 Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. This year's ceremony is particularly awaited as it comes after a controversial one last year when host Jo Koy offended many with his inappropriate humor. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which organizes the awards, has been working hard to redeem the event's reputation after it was nearly canceled in 2021 over racism and sexism allegations.

New host

Nikki Glaser to host the 2025 Golden Globe Awards

Comedian Nikki Glaser has been selected to host the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. The move comes as an effort to move on from last year's Koy and Taylor Swift controversy. Although a self-proclaimed Swiftie, Glaser has previously been criticized for remarks about Swift's looks that resurfaced in the singer's 2020 documentary, Miss Americana.

Anticipation

Glaser's excitement and experience ahead of hosting

Glaser said she was excited to host the Golden Globes. "I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes. It's one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage)," she said. The Ohio-raised comedian has had a great 2024 with performances in Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady and her hit HBO stand-up special Someday You'll Die.

Viewing options

How to watch the 2025 Golden Globe Awards

For Indian viewers, the ceremony starts at 6:30am on Monday while those in the US can catch it on Sunday at 5:00pm (PT) or 8:00pm (ET). Clips from the event and winner announcements will be live on the Globes's website and social media channels. In the US, CBS will air it live and it will also stream on Paramount+.

Nominations

Nominations and special awards at the 2025 Golden Globes

This year's ceremony boasts a wide range of nominations, with films such as Anora, The Brutalist, and Wicked being strong contenders for major film awards. On the TV front, Baby Reindeer, Shogun, and Slow Horses are expected to perform well. Ted Danson will also be honored with the honorary Carol Burnett Award for his contribution to television. The actor is best known for his roles in Cheers and The Good Place.