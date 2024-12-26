Summarize Simplifying... In short Varun Dhawan, a Bollywood actor, faced insecurities and accusations of nepotism during his early career, particularly during the filming of 'Student of the Year'.

Despite this, he persevered, proving his worth through successful films like Badlapur, ABCD 2, and Bhediya.

His latest film, 'Baby John', a remake of the 2016 Tamil movie 'Theri', has received mixed reviews.

Varun Dhawan was insecure of Sidharth Malhotra's looks

Why Varun felt insecure of Sidharth Malhotra during 'SOTY'

By Isha Sharma 06:08 pm Dec 26, 202406:08 pm

What's the story Varun Dhawan, who made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012, recently admitted to being insecure about co-star Sidharth Malhotra during the film's shoot. The confession was made during an interview with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel. Dhawan shared his worries, saying, "He was tall and wide, good-looking... I felt that he is amazing and looks handsome...Will people even notice me or not? What if my dream only stays a dream?"

Career challenges

Dhawan battled nepotism allegations as well

Along with his insecurity of Malhotra's looks, Dhawan also received flak for being a product of nepotism. He said, "The negativity around nepotism also started at that time... I only knew that I've worked hard and I am deserving, but people were saying something else." Despite all this, he was determined to show his worth through his work.

Perseverance

Dhawan's journey to success amid struggles

Dhawan recounted how he fought against all odds with hard work and successful films. He said, "I had to fight it hard at that time through my performance and work. When my films started working, then that perception broke." Despite the initial hiccups, he has been able to create a space for himself in Bollywood with films like Badlapur, ABCD 2, and Bhediya to his credit.

Current project

Dhawan's latest film 'Baby John' received mixed reviews

Dhawan's latest release, Baby John, directed by Kalees and co-starring Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Wamiqa Gabbi released in theaters on Wednesday. However, the action-drama has opened to mixed reviews from critics. The film is a remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil movie Theri. It is among Dhawan's most ambitious roles so far.