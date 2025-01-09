What's the story

Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Emergency, initially set for a September 2024 release, encountered major roadblocks.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) raised censorship issues, and Punjab's Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) party filed a case against its release, citing concerns about communal unrest and misinformation.

Speaking to News18, Ranaut confessed she was "scared" and wondered why she even decided to release the film in theaters.