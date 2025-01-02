Sreeleela might make her Bollywood debut soon

Sreeleela to romance Kartik Aaryan in KJo's 'Tu Meri...': Report

By Tanvi Gupta 05:46 pm Jan 02, 202505:46 pm

What's the story Kartik Aaryan is reportedly going to share the screen with South sensation Sreeleela in his upcoming romantic comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. Although an official announcement about the female lead is still awaited, reports suggest that Sreeleela is in talks with filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for the role. If confirmed, this will mark her debut in Bollywood.

A source close to the development told India Today, "She has an amazing screen presence, and pairing Kartik with Sreeleela will bring a refreshing new duo to Bollywood." "However, talks are still on, and if everything falls in place, it should be finalized within the next few days. It will be exciting to see both of them together." The filming for the movie is expected to begin by mid-2025.

Sreeleela has already wowed audiences with her performances in films like Skanda, Guntur Kaaram, and Aadikeshava. Her recent appearance in the song Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule was especially well-received. The upcoming rom-com, announced on Christmas, is directed by Satyaprem Ki Katha fame Sameer Vidwans and produced by a team including Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora under Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

In related news, a report by Zoom suggested that Aaryan is set to be paid a whopping ₹50 crore for this film. The portal's source mentioned that the actor's market value has risen greatly after 2024 successful ventures like Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Further, Tu Meri... is being mounted on a reported budget of ₹150 crore. The film is slated to hit theaters in 2026.