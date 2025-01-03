Summarize Simplifying... In short The song 'Dabidi Dibidi' from the upcoming film 'Daaku Maharaaj' has sparked controversy due to its suggestive choreography featuring 64-year-old Balakrishna and 30-year-old Rautela.

The film, set to release on January 12, marks Bobby Deol's Telugu debut.

'Daaku Maharaaj' slated for January 12 release

Balakrishna-Urvashi's 'Dabidi Dibidi' song faces flak for 'cringe' choreography

By Tanvi Gupta 12:25 pm Jan 03, 202512:25 pm

What's the story The latest song from the upcoming action thriller Daaku Maharaaj, Dabidi Dibidi, has triggered an online controversy. Composed by S Thaman and choreographed by Shekhar Master, the track features Nandamuri Balakrishna in a regal pose, while Urvashi Rautela smiles as he touches her belly button and adjusts her dress to the rhythm of the music. Many viewers have found the choreography inappropriate and in poor taste.

Online backlash

'Worst choreography': Internet users criticized the song's dance moves

The song has been criticized by netizens for its raunchy choreography. One user wrote, "Young Girl Dancing with His Grandfather!!" referring to the age gap between 64-year-old Balakrishna and 30-year-old Rautela. "Worst Choreography and already trolling started...If you are a true well-wisher of NBK, please remove the song and reshoot," another user suggested. The video also features Balakrishna hitting Rautela on her rear during the chorus.

Here's how users reacted to the song

Producer's remark

'Daaku Maharaaj' producer's comment added fuel to the fire

The controversy was also stoked by a comment from the film's producer, Naga Vamsi. In a recent interview, he implied that Bollywood filmmakers' vision is restricted to Bandra and Juhu, posh areas in Mumbai. He also said that South Indian filmmakers have taught Hindi cinema how to make pan-India entertainers. This comment was criticized online, with one user saying "Our 'Bandra, Juhu' directors don't make this level of obscenity."

Film details

'Daaku Maharaaj' set for Sankranti release amid controversy

Daaku Maharaaj is set to hit theaters on January 12, on the festival of Sankranti. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film's first-look video showed Balakrishna in a dacoit avatar. The movie will also mark Bobby Deol's Telugu debut as he plays the antagonist. This comes after his recent Tamil debut in Siva's period fantasy Kanguva where he clashed with actor Suriya.