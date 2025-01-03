Unstoppable 'Pushpa 2' surpasses ₹1,800cr worldwide
Allu Arjun and director Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule has crossed ₹1,800 crore globally within a month of its release. Despite a massive drop of over 60% in earnings on Thursday (January 2), the film continues to dominate other recent releases like Varun Dhawan's Baby John. Released on December 5, Pushpa 2, also featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, has broken several records in the past few days.
'Pushpa 2' continues to dominate box office
Per industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 collected ₹5.1 crore on Thursday, with the Hindi-speaking audience contributing a whopping ₹3.75 crore. The film collected ₹1.18 crore from Telugu, ₹15 lakh from Tamil, and ₹1 lakh each from Kannada and Malayalam audiences. Notably, the Hindi version has been the top-performing language, contributing a major chunk of the overall revenue.
A detailed breakdown of collections
In its fourth week, Pushpa 2 has earned approximately ₹69.75 crore. As mentioned earlier, the major earnings came from the Hindi version with ₹53.75 crore, followed by Telugu with ₹13.59 crore. Tamil ranked third with ₹2.15 crore, while Kannada and Malayalam earned ₹19 lakh and ₹7 lakh, respectively. After 29 days of release, the movie's total collection stands at ₹1,189.85 crore (India net).
'Pushpa 2' surpasses 'Baahubali 2' in global earnings
Per its production banner, Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 has grossed a whopping ₹1,799 crore worldwide. With this, it has become the second-highest-grossing Indian film ever, beating SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which had grossed ₹1,788 crore. Pushpa 2 follows Pushpa Raj's journey as he dominates the red sandalwood syndicate. In the sequel, he faces multiple adversaries and rises to become the top leader. A third part is in the works.