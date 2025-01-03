Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2" has become a global sensation, raking in over ₹1,800 crore worldwide, surpassing the earnings of the blockbuster "Baahubali 2". The Hindi version of the film has been a major contributor to its success, bringing in the largest chunk of revenue.

A third installment of the action-packed saga of Pushpa Raj's rise in the red sandalwood syndicate is currently in the pipeline. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Pushpa 2' box office collection: Day 29

Unstoppable 'Pushpa 2' surpasses ₹1,800cr worldwide

By Tanvi Gupta 12:05 pm Jan 03, 202512:05 pm

What's the story Allu Arjun and director Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule has crossed ₹1,800 crore globally within a month of its release. Despite a massive drop of over 60% in earnings on Thursday (January 2), the film continues to dominate other recent releases like Varun Dhawan's Baby John. Released on December 5, Pushpa 2, also featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, has broken several records in the past few days.

Box office performance

'Pushpa 2' continues to dominate box office

Per industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 collected ₹5.1 crore on Thursday, with the Hindi-speaking audience contributing a whopping ₹3.75 crore. The film collected ₹1.18 crore from Telugu, ₹15 lakh from Tamil, and ₹1 lakh each from Kannada and Malayalam audiences. Notably, the Hindi version has been the top-performing language, contributing a major chunk of the overall revenue.

Collections

A detailed breakdown of collections

In its fourth week, Pushpa 2 has earned approximately ₹69.75 crore. As mentioned earlier, the major earnings came from the Hindi version with ₹53.75 crore, followed by Telugu with ₹13.59 crore. Tamil ranked third with ₹2.15 crore, while Kannada and Malayalam earned ₹19 lakh and ₹7 lakh, respectively. After 29 days of release, the movie's total collection stands at ₹1,189.85 crore (India net).

New milestone

'Pushpa 2' surpasses 'Baahubali 2' in global earnings

Per its production banner, Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 has grossed a whopping ₹1,799 crore worldwide. With this, it has become the second-highest-grossing Indian film ever, beating SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which had grossed ₹1,788 crore. Pushpa 2 follows Pushpa Raj's journey as he dominates the red sandalwood syndicate. In the sequel, he faces multiple adversaries and rises to become the top leader. A third part is in the works.