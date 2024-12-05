Summarize Simplifying... In short "Pushpa 2", the sequel to the hit film "Pushpa: The Rise", was leaked online in various resolutions shortly after its release.

Despite the leak, the film is still expected to break box office records, thanks to the success of its predecessor.

Despite the leak, the film is still expected to break box office records, thanks to the success of its predecessor.

The production houses and distributors have yet to comment on the incident, which underscores the ongoing issue of piracy in the film industry.

'Pushpa 2' is in theaters now

'Pushpa 2' leaked online in HD quality hours after release

By Tanvi Gupta 11:50 am Dec 05, 202411:50 am

What's the story The much-awaited Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rule was released theatrically on Thursday (December 5). However, just hours after its release, the film was leaked online. Reports indicate that the film appeared on several illegal websites in high-definition (HD) quality. Despite this setback, the movie is expected to dominate the box office, thanks to favorable reviews from both fans and critics.

Piracy spread

'Pushpa 2' leaked on multiple torrent platforms and websites

Per media reports, the sequel to the blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise was leaked on multiple torrent platforms and piracy websites. These include Ibomma, Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, TamilYogi, Tamilblasters, Bolly4u, Jaisha Moviez, 9xmovies, and Moviesda. The film is available in different resolutions from HD to lower quality formats such as 720p, 1080p, 480p, 360p, and even as low as 240p.

Awaiting response

'Pushpa 2' leak: No official statement yet from production houses

The production houses behind Pushpa 2, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, and the distributors are yet to issue an official statement on the leak. Meanwhile, industry experts continue to call for stricter anti-piracy measures to protect filmmakers' hard work and save the film industry from incurring losses. This incident highlights the persistent problem of piracy that the film industry continues to battle.

Box office hopes

'Pushpa 2' expected to break box office records despite leak

Despite the online leak, director Sukumar's Pushpa 2 is still expected to shatter box office records. This optimism stems from the monumental success of its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise. The film features Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. It has already generated significant buzz for its stellar performances and action-packed sequences.