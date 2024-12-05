'Pushpa 2' leaked online in HD quality hours after release
The much-awaited Telugu film Pushpa 2: The Rule was released theatrically on Thursday (December 5). However, just hours after its release, the film was leaked online. Reports indicate that the film appeared on several illegal websites in high-definition (HD) quality. Despite this setback, the movie is expected to dominate the box office, thanks to favorable reviews from both fans and critics.
'Pushpa 2' leaked on multiple torrent platforms and websites
Per media reports, the sequel to the blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise was leaked on multiple torrent platforms and piracy websites. These include Ibomma, Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, TamilYogi, Tamilblasters, Bolly4u, Jaisha Moviez, 9xmovies, and Moviesda. The film is available in different resolutions from HD to lower quality formats such as 720p, 1080p, 480p, 360p, and even as low as 240p.
'Pushpa 2' leak: No official statement yet from production houses
The production houses behind Pushpa 2, Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, and the distributors are yet to issue an official statement on the leak. Meanwhile, industry experts continue to call for stricter anti-piracy measures to protect filmmakers' hard work and save the film industry from incurring losses. This incident highlights the persistent problem of piracy that the film industry continues to battle.
'Pushpa 2' expected to break box office records despite leak
Despite the online leak, director Sukumar's Pushpa 2 is still expected to shatter box office records. This optimism stems from the monumental success of its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise. The film features Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. It has already generated significant buzz for its stellar performances and action-packed sequences.