Maddock unveils its ambitious film slate

'Stree 3,' 'Bhediya 2,' 'Maha Munjya'—official release dates out!

By Tanvi Gupta 11:19 am Jan 03, 202511:19 am

What's the story With the start of the new year, Maddock Films has unveiled its ambitious slate of eight interconnected films. The MCU-like universe will start in 2025 and continue for over four years. The first film to hit theaters is the vampire horror-comedy Thama, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. The announcement comes on the heels of Maddock's successful 2024, which included Stree 2, Munjya, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Upcoming releases

'Bhediya 2,' 'Stree 3': Exact release date revealed

The horror-comedy universe will live on with Shakti Shalini—slated to release on December 31, 2025. The next year will see Varun Dhawan's Bhediya 2 on August 14 and Chamunda on December 4. 2027 will see Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 3 on August 13 and Maha Munjya on December 24. The cinematic universe will culminate in 2028 with Pehla Mahayudh on August 11 and Doossra Mahayudh on October 18.

Epic conclusion

Maddock Films's grand narrative to culminate in 'Mahayudh'

Going by the slate, Dinesh Vijan, the man behind Maddock Films, plans to release two films every year from 2025 to 2028. The grand story of this universe will culminate in Mahayudh—an epic two-part saga that aims to redefine the boundaries of horror-comedy in Indian cinema. This finale will reportedly unite superheroes from across the Maddock horror-comedy universe, delivering an exciting and entertaining cinematic experience.

