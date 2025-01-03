Andrew Garfield shuts down rumors of playing Jesus

Jan 03, 2025

What's the story Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield has denied rumors of playing Jesus Christ in Martin Scorsese's upcoming film, A Life of Jesus. Although there was speculation that Scorsese had picked him for the role, Garfield recently told GQ, "There was a rumor. It's not true to my knowledge." The 41-year-old actor said he was interested in Scorsese's projects but couldn't keep waiting for opportunities from the director.

Garfield was linked to 'A Life of Jesus' last April

Garfield said, "You can't just keep waiting for Scorsese to call, 'cause he makes a movie every three years, and a lot of the time Leo DiCaprio is in it." Garfield's name first became attached to A Life of Jesus in April. The same reports also indicated that another Marvel star, Miles Teller from The Fantastic Four, was being considered for the film. However, Scorsese (82) has yet to confirm any casting decisions.

'A Life of Jesus': Scorsese's adaptation of Shūsaku Endō's novel

A Life of Jesus is Scorsese's cinematic adaptation of the late Japanese novelist Shūsaku Endō's namesake book. The film will show Christ in a modern-day setting, roaming the streets of New York. Early drafts indicate it could be one of Scorsese's shorter films, with an estimated runtime of one hour and 20 minutes. It was originally scheduled to go on floors in 2024, but the start date has been pushed.

Scorsese's history with religious themes and future projects

Scorsese has previously delved into religious themes in films like the 1988 epic religious drama, The Last Temptation of Christ, and his 2016 film, Silence. Interestingly, Garfield starred in Silence with Adam Driver. After A Life of Jesus, Scorsese plans to continue his filmmaking journey with several more movies including a long-awaited Frank Sinatra biopic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.