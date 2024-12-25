Summarize Simplifying... In short Salman Khan, in his latest film 'Baby John', delivers a performance filled with action and comedy, a stark contrast to his brief cameo in 'Singham Again'.

The film's producer, Murad Khetani, shared that Khan agreed to the role after a casual chat.

Adding to the excitement, a teaser of Khan's upcoming film 'Sikandar' will be released on his birthday, December 27, making the last week of 2024 a treat for his fans.

'Baby John' is currently in theaters

Salman Khan plays 'Agent Bhai Jaan' in 'Baby John'

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:56 am Dec 25, 202410:56 am

What's the story The much-awaited Christmas release, Baby John, was released in theaters on Wednesday. The film has been making waves not just for its mass appeal and Varun Dhawan and Atlee's involvement but also for a special appearance by superstar Salman Khan. The cameo role was teased briefly in the trailer, adding to the audience's excitement. Now, it's revealed that Khan's character is named "Agent Bhai Jaan," a tribute to his real-life nickname among fans.

Role details

Khan's cameo in 'Baby John' promises action and comedy

In Baby John, Khan's character is not just a part of action sequences but also serves as a source of comedy. This is his second cameo in two months after a brief appearance in the Diwali release Singham Again. However, unlike his fleeting role in Singham Again which left fans disappointed, Khan has been given enough screen space in Baby John to flaunt his acting chops and entertain his audience.

Production insight

This is how Khan said yes to the role

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Baby John producer Murad Khetani revealed how Khan came on board. "Atlee informed me about the requirement for a star for a cameo. He asked if Salman sir could come on board." "I met Salman bhai; we sat and started chatting. It took me an hour to gather the courage to ask him. Finally, I told him 'Apni picture mein Varun ke saath ek din ka cameo shoot karna hai.' He replied, 'Yes, done.'"

Upcoming teaser

Khan's birthday week brings more excitement for fans

Adding to the excitement, Khan will also be celebrating his birthday on Friday, December 27. On this special day, the teaser of his much-awaited film Sikandar will be digitally unveiled. Meanwhile, Baby John continues its cinematic run featuring Khan in a massy avatar through his cameo role. This last week of 2024 is going to be a treat for all Salman Khan fans with these back-to-back releases and announcements.