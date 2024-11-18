Summarize Simplifying... In short Ashneer Grover, known for his candid style, faced a confrontation with actor Salman Khan on 'Bigg Boss 18.'

Khan questioned Grover about his comments and accused him of lying about signing him as a brand ambassador.

Despite Grover's attempts to clarify, Khan advised him to be careful with his words and not to get personal while trying to re-establish himself on TV.

Ashneer Grover apologizes to Salman on 'BB,' gets curt reply

By Tanvi Gupta 03:08 pm Nov 18, 202403:08 pm

What's the story Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan recently took Ashneer Grover, the former judge on Shark Tank India, to task. The confrontation took place during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and was triggered by controversial remarks Grover had made about Khan and his team in a podcast. A clip of their fiery exchange has since gone viral on social media. Here's what happened.

Confrontation details

'I have heard you say things about me...'

In the clip, Khan is seen addressing Grover as he steps onto the stage, saying, "Aacha aap ho (Oh it's you). You are known for your dialogue dogalapan (double standard)." To this, Grover responded, "Reputation toh waisa bann gaya hai (That's my reputation)." The actor then questioned Grover about his comments when BharatPe's team approached him to be their brand ambassador. He said: "I have heard you say things about me and my team despite me never meeting you."

Clarification attempt

'I want to clarify, taking you as the brand ambassador...'

Seemingly taken aback by Khan's confrontation, Grover replied, "There was an agency involved." However, Khan denied this saying: "There was no agency involved. My team was involved. They don't talk like this." The actor also accused Grover of lying about signing him as a brand ambassador and giving wrong figures about the deal. Despite Grover's clarifications, Khan stood his ground.

Final remarks

'You were in a lot of swag...'

In a bid to douse the fire, Grover said, "I want to clarify, taking you as the brand ambassador was one of the smartest moves I made." But Khan countered: "Please clarify because the impression that you gave was that you made us a fool by signing us in that amount. That was wrong." The actor also slammed Grover's attitude in their last meeting and told him to be careful with his words even when celebrities aren't around.

Khan's advice

'I didn't even know your name...'

Khan also revealed he didn't know Grover's identity until he came on Bigg Boss 18. He said, "I just got to know that you are coming on Bigg Boss. I didn't even know your name." The actor further advised Grover not to get personal while trying to re-establish himself on TV, saying: "Obviously when you are on TV you tend to exaggerate, you try to be a hero and try to re-establish yourself...that's good but don't get personal."

Remarks

Here's what Grover said about Khan earlier

On the Vagehra Vagehra podcast last year, Grover spoke about his experience with Khan. He explained that despite sitting with Khan for three hours to brief him about the company, his manager insisted that Khan doesn't like photos. Grover, unfazed, replied, "I won't take a photo. Go to hell, why so much attitude?" To note, Grover's candid, no-holds-barred style has often stirred debate, especially his harsh criticism of business practices and personalities in the industry.