Is Farhan Akhtar going to become a father again?

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has denied rumors that her stepson and his wife Shibani Dandekar are expecting their first child.

Reports emerged on Akhtar's 51st birthday on Thursday, suggesting that the couple is set to welcome a baby. However, Azmi dismissed the buzz, telling ETimes that there was "no truth" to the claims.

Meanwhile, the couple has yet to comment.