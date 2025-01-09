'No truth': Shabana Azmi denies Farhan-Shibani's pregnancy rumors
What's the story
Is Farhan Akhtar going to become a father again?
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has denied rumors that her stepson and his wife Shibani Dandekar are expecting their first child.
Reports emerged on Akhtar's 51st birthday on Thursday, suggesting that the couple is set to welcome a baby. However, Azmi dismissed the buzz, telling ETimes that there was "no truth" to the claims.
Meanwhile, the couple has yet to comment.
Personal details
Akhtar and Dandekar tied the knot in 2022
Akhtar and Dandekar are known to keep their personal lives under the radar. They do share glimpses of their life together from time to time on social media.
The couple dated for almost four years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Khandala on February 19, 2022.
Before marrying Dandekar, Akhtar was married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The couple, who got married in 2000, separated in 2017 and have two daughters, Shakya and Akira.
Career update
Akhtar's upcoming projects: A look
Work-wise, Akhtar will return to direction after almost 11 years with a female-centric road trip film titled Jee Le Zaraa.
The film will star Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Katrina Kaif but no updates have been shared yet. Apart from Jee Le Zaraa, Akhtar will also be directing Don 3, headlined by Ranveer Singh.
In addition, Akhtar is gearing up for his acting project with 120 Bahadur.
Meanwhile, Dandekar was last seen in Made in Heaven 2.