Kapadia's 'All We Imagine...' wins Best International Feature at NYFCC
What's the story
Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia has created history by winning the Best International Feature award for her film All We Imagine as Light at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) Awards.
This win comes three years after SS Rajamouli bagged Best Director for RRR in 2022.
The ceremony took place at TAO Downtown in New York City on Wednesday night (US local time).
Additional nominations
Kapadia's film also nominated at the Golden Globe Awards
Apart from the NYFCC win, All We Imagine as Light was also nominated for Best Director and Best Film in Foreign Language at the recent 82nd Golden Globe Awards, held last week.
Although it lost to Emilia Pérez in the foreign language category, the nominations only highlighted the international recognition of Kapadia's work.
The film is a Malayalam-Hindi drama produced by Petit Chaos, Chalk & Cheese, and Another Birth.
Film's success
'All We Imagine as Light's successful journey and cast details
One of the most internationally acclaimed films of 2024 and the Cannes Grand Prix winner, All We Imagine as Light marks Kapadia's feature film debut.
The FTII graduate has already made waves in the international cinema circuit with her short film Afternoon Clouds (2017) and documentary feature A Night of Knowing Nothing (2021).
The film, which delves into love, longing, and loneliness in Mumbai, features Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam.