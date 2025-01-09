What's the story

R Madhavan will be seen in the upcoming thriller, Hisaab Barabar, premiering on ZEE5 on January 24.

The film is a satirical take on financial fraud and systemic corruption in India.

Directed by Ashwni Dhir and produced by Jio Studios and SP Cinecorp, it stars Madhavan as Radhe Mohan Sharma, a railway ticket inspector who uncovers a billion-dollar scam.