'Hisaab Barabar': R Madhavan-Kirti Kulhari's thriller to release on ZEE5
What's the story
R Madhavan will be seen in the upcoming thriller, Hisaab Barabar, premiering on ZEE5 on January 24.
The film is a satirical take on financial fraud and systemic corruption in India.
Directed by Ashwni Dhir and produced by Jio Studios and SP Cinecorp, it stars Madhavan as Radhe Mohan Sharma, a railway ticket inspector who uncovers a billion-dollar scam.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the announcement here
Jab ek aam aadmi uthta hai, toh system hil jata hai. Fraudsters beware! Ab @actormadhavan karenge Hisaab Barabar! 🎭🚂₹#HisaabBarabar premieres 24th January, only on #ZEE5.#HisaabBarabarOnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/F4CeFJQQba— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) January 9, 2025
Plot details
'Hisaab Barabar' plot: Madhavan's character exposes financial scam
In Hisaab Barabar, Madhavan's character stumbles upon an anomaly in his bank account which leads him to uncover a massive financial fraud by a powerful banker named Micky Mehta (Neil Nitin Mukesh).
The narrative intertwines Sharma's fight against corruption with his personal life.
The film also stars Kirti Kulhari.
Star's insight
'Hisaab Barabar' is more than just a battle against corruption
Speaking at the IFFI 2024 premiere of Hisaab Barabar, Madhavan said, "Hisaab Barabar is not just a battle against corruption—it's about confronting personal flaws and understanding that justice isn't always as simple as balancing a ledger."
"It's a story of moral accountability," he added, highlighting the deeper themes tackled in this social drama.
Director's view
Director Dhir expressed excitement for 'Hisaab Barabar' premiere
Dhir said in a statement, "This film is more than a thriller—it's a statement on the uphill fight for truth in a world clouded by deception."
"Through Radhe's journey, we explore the complexities of a common man trying to make sense of a world where justice often feels out of reach."