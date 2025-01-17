Kim Min-hee expecting first child with director Hong Sang-soo (64)
What's the story
South Korean actor Kim Min-hee and acclaimed filmmaker Hong Sang-soo (64) are expecting their first child together, South Korean media reports said on Friday.
The news was first revealed by entertainment outlet Dispatch, which reported that the 42-year-old actor was due to give birth in the first half of 2025.
The couple reportedly learned of the pregnancy in mid-2024 and recently visited an obstetrics clinic together on January 15.
Relationship history
Kim and Hong's relationship timeline: A quick look
Kim and Hong first crossed paths while working on the film Right Now, Wrong Then in 2015. Since then, they have been together and living together for almost a decade.
Their affair made headlines in 2016, paving the way for the public confirmation of their romance in 2017.
Despite marital complications with his wife—whom he married in 1985—Hong has been living separately with Kim.
They are yet to be awarded a divorce by the court.
Professional collaboration
Kim's career has been intertwined with Hong's films
Since their relationship started, Kim has only featured in Hong's films.
She has starred in 12 of his works, including acclaimed ones like Hotel By The River (2018), The Woman Who Ran (2020), and In Our Day (2023).
Their last public appearance was in August 2024 at the Locarno International Film Festival in Switzerland, where Kim bagged the Best Performance Award for her role in Hong's By The Stream.
Public response
Public reaction and personal life details of the couple
The news of Kim's pregnancy has received mixed reactions from fans. While some are happy and have sent their best wishes, others have been skeptical due to Hong's past marriage troubles.
In a shocking revelation, Hong's wife told K-Star News that she was unaware of the pregnancy news.
After separating from his wife and daughter, Hong moved in with Kim in Apgujeong-dong, Seoul, before moving to their current home in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province.