What's the story

South Korean actor Kim Min-hee and acclaimed filmmaker Hong Sang-soo (64) are expecting their first child together, South Korean media reports said on Friday.

The news was first revealed by entertainment outlet Dispatch, which reported that the 42-year-old actor was due to give birth in the first half of 2025.

The couple reportedly learned of the pregnancy in mid-2024 and recently visited an obstetrics clinic together on January 15.