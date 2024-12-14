Summarize Simplifying... In short South Korea's President Yoon has been impeached following his short-lived declaration of martial law, which sparked widespread protests.

The impeachment, supported by 75% of the public according to a Gallup Korea poll, has led to Yoon's suspension from office, with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo stepping in as interim president.

If the Constitutional Court upholds the impeachment, a new presidential election will be held, marking Yoon as the second South Korean president to be successfully impeached. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The secret ballot impeachment vote saw 204 votes in favor

South Korea's president impeached over attempt to impose martial law

By Chanshimla Varah 02:07 pm Dec 14, 202402:07 pm

What's the story South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol has been impeached by the National Assembly over his controversial attempt to impose martial law. The secret ballot impeachment vote saw 204 votes in favor and 85 against impeachment, with three abstentions and eight invalid votes. The first impeachment failed as Yoon's conservative People Power Party (PPP) boycotted the vote a week earlier, preventing a quorum.

Interim leadership

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo steps in as interim president

Following the impeachment, Yoon will be automatically suspended from office until the Constitutional Court makes a final decision. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will act as interim president during this time. The court has 180 days to decide whether to permanently remove Yoon from office. If removed, South Korea would have to hold presidential elections within 60 days.

Public backlash

Yoon's martial law declaration sparks widespread protests

Yoon's impeachment was sparked by his declaration of martial law on December 3, a decision he reversed six hours later amid public backlash. He declared the emergency martial law, accusing the opposition of paralyzing the government with anti-state activities, of being sympathetic with North Korea, and vowed to "eradicate pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order." The PPP initially opposed the impeachment but changed its stance after failing to persuade Yoon to resign voluntarily.

Public unrest

Large demonstrations in Seoul amid rising tensions

Hours before the impeachment vote, an estimated 200,000 people marched through Seoul in protest against and for Yoon. At the start of the National Assembly meeting, Speaker Woo Won-shik said "the weight of history" was in the hands of the assembly members. Park Chan-dae, the floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, said, "Yoon is the ringleader of the insurrection," adding that an impeachment vote was the "only way" to "safeguard the Constitution" of South Korea.

Political crisis

Park Geun-hye was impeached before Yoon

Prior to Yoon, another conservative president, Park Geun-hye, was impeached in December 2016 and removed from office in March 2017. Yoon has been barred from leaving South Korea as law enforcement investigates whether he and other participants in the martial law declaration committed rebellion, misuse of power, and other offenses. If convicted, the leader of a revolt plot can face the death penalty or life imprisonment.