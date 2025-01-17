What's the story

Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, marks the Bollywood debut of Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani (Raveena Tandon's daughter).

It also features an extended cameo by Aaman's uncle, Ajay Devgn, who plays a significant role in the first half.

A lesson in extreme boredom, the film disappoints on almost every front, feels extremely dated, and lulls you to sleep.

A completely forgettable affair.