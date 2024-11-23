Summarize Simplifying... In short Ajay Devgn's film 'Singham Again' has raked in nearly ₹240cr in 22 days, despite experiencing a steady decline in daily earnings.

Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' nears ₹240cr after 22 days

By Isha Sharma 01:29 pm Nov 23, 2024

What's the story Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff, has been steady at the box office. As of Friday, the film has raked in ₹236.90cr net in India. On its 22nd day (Friday), it added around ₹0.75cr to its total across all languages.

'Singham Again' witnessed a steady decline in weekly earnings

The film had a strong opening, earning ₹43.5cr on day one. However, it witnessed a steady decline in its daily earnings during the first week, finishing with a total collection of ₹173cr. The second week witnessed a further 72.54% drop in revenue, with just ₹47.5cr added to the total collection. By the end of the third week, Singham Again added another ₹15.65cr to its earnings, marking a 67.05% drop from the previous week's collection.

'Singham Again' recorded 11.06% Hindi occupancy on Day 22

On its 22nd day, Singham Again witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy of 11.06%. The film's performance fluctuated across regions, with the highest occupancy in Chennai (47.50%) and Hyderabad (37%). Surat and Chandigarh reported lower rates of 5.75% and 7%, respectively. The film clashed with Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 1. Singham Again is a part of Shetty's Cop Universe.