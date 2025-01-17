Saif Ali Khan's stabbing: Detained man not linked to case
What's the story
The Mumbai Police have clarified that the person detained for questioning at Bandra Police Station on Friday isn't related to the recent attack on actor Saif Ali Khan.
"No one is detained in Saif Ali Khan Attack Case as of now," the police said.
The identity of this person is still unknown and he was nabbed after authorities questioned several people resembling the assailant.
Attack details
Khan was stabbed multiple times in his apartment
Khan, 54, was brutally attacked by an intruder at his upscale Bandra apartment on Thursday.
The actor suffered six stab wounds, including one on his neck. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital with the knife still stuck in his spine, following the attack.
After emergency surgery on Thursday, doctors confirmed that Khan's condition had stabilized and he was no longer in critical danger.
On Friday, doctors revealed he was shifted out of ICU.
Health update
Khan's family and hospital CEO provided updates on his condition
Khan was rushed to the hospital by his son Ibrahim Ali Khan after the attack took place near his younger son Jeh's room at around 2:30am.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's PR team later confirmed the incident as an attempted burglary, adding that "Saif had an injury on his arm for which is in hospital, undergoing a procedure."
Lilavati Hospital CEO Niraj Uttamani revealed one of Khan's injuries was dangerously close to his spine.
Investigation progress
Police retrieved blade fragment from Khan's back
Reportedly, the Mumbai Police have taken possession of a portion of the blade pulled out of Khan's back, with part of it yet to be recovered.
New CCTV footage has also emerged, showing the suspect going up the stairs with his face covered in the building that houses Khan's apartment at 1:37am.
This video could help identify and nab the assailant behind this violent attack on Khan.