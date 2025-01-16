What's the story

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is out of danger and recovering after multiple surgeries for stab wounds.

The 54-year-old actor was attacked in his home early on Thursday morning, sustaining six stab wounds. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment where he underwent two surgeries.

His team confirmed his stable condition in a statement released later that day, saying, "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger."