Saif Ali Khan stabbing update: Actor out of danger
What's the story
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is out of danger and recovering after multiple surgeries for stab wounds.
The 54-year-old actor was attacked in his home early on Thursday morning, sustaining six stab wounds. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment where he underwent two surgeries.
His team confirmed his stable condition in a statement released later that day, saying, "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger."
Gratitude expressed
Khan's team thanked doctors and fans for their support
Khan's team thanked the medical team at Lilavati Hospital, including Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, and Dr. Leena Jain, in their statement.
The statement read, "Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time."
A previous statement from the family informed fans about the burglary attempt and Khan's injury.
"Saif had an injury on his arm for which is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine."
Incident details
Here's what happened
The incident took place around 2:00am when an unidentified person entered Khan's Bandra home.
A Mumbai Police source told ANI, "When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked Saif Ali Khan and injured him."
It is difficult to know whether Khan's wife-actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was at home, with her Instagram Story suggesting she was with her sister Karisma.
But their two sons—Taimur and Jeh—were most likely present at home during the assault.
Ongoing investigation
Police investigation underway, 3 detained in connection with incident
Reportedly, Khan's eldest son, Ibrahim Ali Khan took him to the hospital.
The Bandra Police are now registering an FIR and have formed a few teams to nab the culprit. They are also scanning CCTV footage to see how the intruder managed to evade security.
Reportedly, three people have been detained in connection with the case.
Police are suspecting an insider job, suggesting someone let the intruder in.
More details are awaited.