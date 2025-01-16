'Retro': Suriya-Pooja Hegde's film seals Netflix deal for ₹80cr
What's the story
The upcoming period action drama, Retro, featuring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, has secured a record-breaking OTT deal.
Retro's streaming rights have reportedly been sold to Netflix for ₹80cr, making it the biggest OTT deal in Suriya's career, per FilmiBeat.
The film is currently under production with shooting and post-production work happening simultaneously.
Suriya is aiming for a comeback with Retro after the debacle of Kanguva.
Film synopsis
'Retro' plot and worldwide release details
Retro is reportedly set against the backdrop of the 1980s.
Director Karthik Subbaraj has teased that the film is essentially a romantic one, laced with high-voltage drama.
Suriya (49) will play a man battling severe temper issues who is determined to change for his love interest, essayed by Hegde (34).
The film is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on May 1.
Production details
'Retro' boasts an ensemble cast and crew
Retro boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Prakash Raj, Nassar, Joju George, Jayaram, Sujith Shankar, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, and Prem Kumar, among others.
Shriya Saran has also shot for a special song for the film.
The movie is being produced jointly by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Karthik Subbaraj's Stone Bench Creations.