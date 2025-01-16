What's the story

The upcoming period action drama, Retro, featuring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, has secured a record-breaking OTT deal.

Retro's streaming rights have reportedly been sold to Netflix for ₹80cr, making it the biggest OTT deal in Suriya's career, per FilmiBeat.

The film is currently under production with shooting and post-production work happening simultaneously.

Suriya is aiming for a comeback with Retro after the debacle of Kanguva.