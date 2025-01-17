Big update: Saif Ali Khan's attacker arrested
What's the story
The man who attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has finally been arrested by the police.
The incident occurred at Khan's Bandra residence in Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday when he was attacked during an alleged robbery attempt.
The 54-year-old actor suffered six injuries, including a wound near his spine inflicted by a sharp object which was surgically removed later.
In clips released, the main accused can be seen brought to Bandra Police Station for questioning.
Investigation progress
CCTV footage circulated on social media
A video from a security camera was released on Thursday in a bid to catch the accused. It purportedly showed the attacker fleeing down the staircase of Satguru Sharan, the building where Khan's apartment is located.
The footage recorded the intruder at around 2:33am on the sixth floor after the incident, which took place on the 12th floor.
Additional victim
Female staff member also injured in the incident
Along with Khan, a female member of his team was also stabbed during the attack at his Bandra home. She was later admitted to a hospital where her condition is said to be stable, police said.
The Mumbai Police are further investigating this case, with no outsider seen entering the house two hours before the attack, according to CCTV footage review.
Medical update
Khan underwent neurosurgery following the attack
After the attack, Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent neurosurgery on Thursday morning. A 3-inch long sharp object was removed from his body during the procedure.
The doctors then immediately performed cosmetic surgery to treat his other injuries.
Several industry friends and family members visited Khan and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, at the hospital after news of the attack broke out.
Ongoing probe
Investigation continues with multiple teams and angles
Police sources told India Today TV that there is a duct in Khan's home that opens into his bedroom, indicating the suspect may have entered through this route.
The police had formed at least 20 teams to arrest the accused and probe the incident from all angles.
Five members of Khan's staff are being questioned for more details by the Mumbai Police.
Twitter Post
Mumbai Crime Branch is jointly probing along local police
#BREAKING: Man who attacked Saif Ali Khan has been arrested.— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 17, 2025
Watch as @AruneelS shares more details.#SaifAliKhan #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/lC7YbTtjsU