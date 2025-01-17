What's the story

The man who attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has finally been arrested by the police.

The incident occurred at Khan's Bandra residence in Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday when he was attacked during an alleged robbery attempt.

The 54-year-old actor suffered six injuries, including a wound near his spine inflicted by a sharp object which was surgically removed later.

In clips released, the main accused can be seen brought to Bandra Police Station for questioning.