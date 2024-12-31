Summarize Simplifying... In short As Mumbai's air quality worsens, hitting a "moderate" level with an AQI of 121, the city has imposed GRAP-4 restrictions, banning all construction activities.

Despite efforts like using mist cannons, water tankers, and e-sweepers to curb pollution, the city still struggles with smog due to ongoing construction and heavy traffic.

The city's 1.2 million private vehicles also contribute to the pollution, posing health risks to residents, and developers ignoring the ban face penalties under the MRTP Act. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

GRAP-4 norms imposed in Mumbai

Mumbai air pollution: GRAP-4 imposed, what's banned as AQI worsens?

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:45 pm Dec 31, 202401:45 pm

What's the story The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-4 norms amid worsening air quality in Mumbai. The decision immediately stops all construction work in areas where the Air Quality Index (AQI) is above 200, currently Borivali East and Byculla. "In areas where the AQI index surpasses the 200-mark, we will be stopping work at all construction sites under the GRAP-4 norms," Mumbai's municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said.

Pollution measures

Understanding GRAP-4 restrictions and AQI levels

The GRAP-4 restrictions are included in a winter air pollution control plan that entails a complete ban on construction activities once air quality hits the "severe" category. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) categorizes AQI levels 0-50 as "good" and 51-100 as "satisfactory." An AQI between 101 and 200 is "moderate," while those above 200 are "poor." An AQI above 300 is "very poor," and anything over 400 is "severe."

Pollution control

Mumbai's current AQI and measures to curb pollution

Recent data indicated that Mumbai's AQI was in the "moderate" category with an index value of 121. Navi Mumbai recorded an AQI of 101, while Thane had a slightly higher index at 150. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has issued notices to over 500 ready-mix concrete plants in the region, mandating full coverage to curb pollution.

Pollution battle

Anti-pollution efforts and challenges in Mumbai

To fight pollution, the city has also pressed mist cannons and water tankers to wash roads. Truck-mounted fog mist canons are being used twice daily across its administrative divisions. E-sweeper machines are also cleaning roads and footpaths to minimize dust from construction activities. However, despite all this, Mumbai continues to witness dense fog and smog lingering beyond usual hours. Ongoing construction projects and heavy traffic are believed to contribute significantly to declining air quality.

Emission concerns

Vehicular emissions and health risks in Mumbai

With more than 1.2 million private vehicles plying on city roads, vehicular emissions continue to be a major concern for Mumbai's air quality. The BMC's proactive steps hope to bring down pollution levels as residents are at risk of health hazards due to poor air quality. If construction work continues despite the "stop work" notices, developers will face penal action under Section 52 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act.