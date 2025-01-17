What's the story

Disney+ Hotstar is all set to partner with British rock band Coldplay for a live streaming of their Music of the Spheres World Tour concert.

The performance, which is touted to be the band's biggest-ever stadium show, will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Republic Day (January 26).

The collaboration seeks to democratize high-quality entertainment by letting fans across the country witness this historic event on multiple screens.