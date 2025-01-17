Watch Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert live from your home!
What's the story
Disney+ Hotstar is all set to partner with British rock band Coldplay for a live streaming of their Music of the Spheres World Tour concert.
The performance, which is touted to be the band's biggest-ever stadium show, will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Republic Day (January 26).
The collaboration seeks to democratize high-quality entertainment by letting fans across the country witness this historic event on multiple screens.
Enhanced viewing
Disney+ Hotstar promises immersive experience and exclusive access
With Disney+ Hotstar's extensive subscriber reach and cutting-edge technology to stream the concert in high quality, fans who weren't fortunate enough to bag tickets can also get an immersive experience.
The platform also plans to give its subscribers exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the band, taking the experience beyond the concert.
This effort is part of their campaign #ParadiseForAll, which aims to create an inclusive entertainment space for all viewers.
Official statements
'We're thrilled to share that on the 26th...'
Sanjog Gupta, CEO of JioStar-Sports, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration.
He said, "Our partnership with Coldplay reflects our commitment to bringing iconic cultural experiences to audiences nationwide."
Meanwhile, Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin shared his excitement in a video, saying, "Namaste to all our friends in India. We're thrilled to share that on the 26th of January...our show from Ahmedabad will be streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar."
Tour highlights
Coldplay's tour: A record-breaking journey
Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour is a globally celebrated phenomenon that has left an indelible mark on the world of live music. The tour is the highest-grossing rock tour of all time. It is a celebration of music, sustainability, and creativity.
Prior to their Ahmedabad concerts on January 25-26, the band will also perform at Mumbai's D.Y. Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21.